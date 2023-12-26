Open Menu

Global Health Security Summit Preparations Planned

Caretaker Federal Minister for Health, Dr. Nadeem Jan on Tuesday presided over the review meeting for preparations of the Global Health Security Summit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Health, Dr. Nadeem Jan on Tuesday presided over the review meeting for preparations of the Global Health Security Summit.

The Global Health Security Summit is being held on January 10 and 11 in the federal capital of Pakistan.

During the meeting, Dr. Nadeem Jan was briefed on the preparations for the summit.

The Global Health Security Summit will be attended by top health experts from around the world.

An integrated strategy to deal with epidemics will be formed at the global conference.

The minister said that by holding the international conference, the positive image of Pakistan will be presented.

He said that holding the summit is proof that Pakistan can play a key role in the health sector.

He said that the purpose of the summit is to make Pakistan and the world safe from diseases.

Dr. Nadeem Jan said that at the summit, an action plan will be decided to strengthen the health systems of poor countries.

At the conference, work will be done to strengthen the health system before the sudden epidemic.

He said that effective measures are being taken to protect people from global epidemics.

Federal Secretary Health Iftikhar Ali Shalwani and DG Health Dr. Muhammad Ahmed Qazi participated in the meeting besides other officials of the Ministry of National Health Services.

