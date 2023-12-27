Global Health Security Summit to be held on Jan 10

A two-day Global Health Security Summit will be held in Pakistan on January 10 to discuss challenges being faced in the health sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) A two-day Global Health Security Summit will be held in Pakistan on January 10 to discuss challenges being faced in the health sector.

According to an official of the Ministry of National Health Services, the holding of Global Health Security Summit is an honour for Pakistan.

He said that an integrated strategy to deal with global epidemics would be formed at the global summit.

He said that Pakistan's prestige in the field of health would be raised by hosting the world summit.

The official said that hosting Global Health Security conference shows that Pakistan is a leading in the health field.