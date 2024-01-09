Open Menu

Global Health Security Summit To Explore Opportunities For Sharing Expertise, Knowledge: Dr Nadeem

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2024 | 09:43 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) The Global Health Security Summit will serve as a great opportunity to bring together, international and national experts in the concerned field of health and learning by sharing expertise and knowledge for a safer world.

In a media briefing, Caretaker Federal Minister for Health, Dr. Nadeem Jan said that the two-day Global Health Security Summit will start from January 10 here in the federal capital.

He said that the strategic objectives of the conference are to collaborate with global leaders to ensure equity-based pandemic preparedness financing for low and middle-income countries and mutual exchange of knowledge and rich experience with member states and experts around summit thematic areas which focuses on vaccine equity, patent deregulation and transfer of technology.

The minister said that the conference will secure global and regional partnerships with international organizations for aligning its health security priorities with those of global and regional priorities, to strengthen its core capacities through technical assistance.

He said that the event will explore opportunities of joint working and pool funding for health security, across the region and globe in addition to the sustainable domestic funding for its five-year health security plan 2024-28.

Dr.

Nadeem Jan said that the Global Health Security Summit will be attended by top health experts from around the world. He added an integrated strategy to deal with epidemics will be formed at the global conference.

The minister said that by holding the international conference, the positive image of Pakistan will be presented.

He said that holding the summit is proof that Pakistan can play a key role in the health sector. He said that the purpose of the summit is to make Pakistan and the world safe from diseases.

Dr. Nadeem Jan said that at the summit, an action plan will be decided to strengthen the health systems of poor countries.

He said that at the conference, work will be done to strengthen the health system before the sudden epidemic. He said that effective measures are being taken to protect people from global epidemics.

He said that at the end of two days’ deliberations, a future global health security charter will be signed to build up a narrative for an equity-based pandemic treaty based on an equity-based global financing facility on the mutually agreed upon “Islamabad declaration” for making health systems resilient enough to showcase health security by putting up a coordinated “One Health response” to any threat and becoming advocates and champions of the conference in participating member states.

