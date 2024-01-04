Global Health Security Summit to prepare epidemics control strategy: Dr Nadeem

(@FahadShabbir)

Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan on Thursday said that an integrated strategy to deal with epidemics would be formed at the upcoming Global Health Security Summit to be held in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan on Thursday said that an integrated strategy to deal with epidemics would be formed at the upcoming Global Health Security Summit to be held in Pakistan.

The minister, in a media briefing, said that the summit would serve as a great opportunity of bringing together, international and national experts in the field concerned and learning by sharing of expertise and knowledge for a safer world.

He said that the Global Health Security Summit was being held on January 10 -11 in the Federal Capital.

He said that the strategic objectives of the conference were to collaborate with global leaders in order to ensure equity-based pandemic preparedness financing for low and middle-income countries, and mutual exchange of knowledge and rich experience with member states and experts around summit thematic areas which focuses on vaccine equity, patent deregulation and transfer of technology.

The minister said that the conference would secure global and regional partnership with international organizations for aligning its health security priorities with those of global and regional priorities, in order to strengthen its core capacities through technical assistance.

He said that the event would explore opportunities of joint working and pool funding for health security, across the region and globe in addition to the sustainable domestic funding for its five-year health security plan 2024-28.

Dr. Nadeem Jan said that the Global Health Security Summit would be attended by top health experts from around the world.

The minister said that holding of the international conference would present a positive image of Pakistan. It would prove that Pakistan could play a key role in the health sector.

The purpose of the summit was to make Pakistan and the world safe from diseases, he added.

Dr Nadeem Jan said that at the summit, an action plan would be decided to strengthen the health systems of poor countries.

He said that at the conference, work would be done to strengthen the health system before the sudden epidemic. He said that effective measures were being taken to protect the people from global epidemics.