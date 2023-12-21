Open Menu

Global Health Security Summit To Start From Jan 10

Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2023 | 09:51 PM

Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Nadeem Jan on Thursday said that the Global Health Security Summit will be held in Pakistan on January 10-11

In a statement, the minister said that holding the Global Health Security Summit is an honour for Pakistan.

He said that an integrated strategy to deal with global epidemics will be formed at the global summit.

He said that the Islamabad declaration would be issued at the end of the conference.

He said that Pakistan's prestige in the field of health will be raised by hosting the world summit.

The minister said, "Hosting Global Health Security conference shows that Pakistan is leading in the field of health."

