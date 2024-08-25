Open Menu

Global Importers Demand Climate Reporting Compliance By 2026 : PFC CEO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Global importers demand climate reporting compliance by 2026 : PFC CEO

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq has said that global importers linked purchases from Pakistani exporters with reporting climate compliance Oct 2023 and now every producer needs to make sure that it adopts the reporting practices by the year 2026.

Talking here on Sunday to a delegation of women entrepreneurs led by Ms. Hafsa Abdullah, he said this shift is part of a broader trend where multinational companies are prioritizing sustainable practices in their supply chains to meet environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The move signals a growing demand for transparency in how goods are produced, especially concerning environmental impacts.

The CEO said that Pakistani exporters now need to align with these evolving expectations. The aim is to ensure that suppliers are contributing to global efforts to mitigate climate change, rather than merely complying with local regulations.

Non-compliance could result in reduced orders or, in some cases, the severing of business ties, he added.

He said those who invest in sustainable practices may unlock new market opportunities, attract foreign investment, and increase their competitiveness on the global stage. By making climate reporting a requirement, global importers are not just focusing on their environmental responsibility but are also pushing entire supply chains towards greener practices. Pakistani producers that adopt these standards early could gain a competitive edge, while those that delay risk being left behind in an increasingly eco-conscious global market. Non-compliance could result in reduced orders or, in some cases, the severing of business ties, he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business May Women Sunday Market From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

8 hours ago
 Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on retur ..

Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland

23 hours ago
 Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam ..

Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

23 hours ago
 GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T- ..

GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts

24 hours ago
 Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan

1 day ago
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

1 day ago
 IHC expresses serious concerns over state institut ..

IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..

1 day ago
 Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape ..

Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

1 day ago
 Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via speci ..

Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight

1 day ago
 Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan