Global importers demand climate reporting compliance by 2026 : PFC CEO

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq has said that global importers linked purchases from Pakistani exporters with reporting climate compliance Oct 2023 and now every producer needs to make sure that it adopts the reporting practices by the year 2026.

Talking here on Sunday to a delegation of women entrepreneurs led by Ms. Hafsa Abdullah, he said this shift is part of a broader trend where multinational companies are prioritizing sustainable practices in their supply chains to meet environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The move signals a growing demand for transparency in how goods are produced, especially concerning environmental impacts.

The CEO said that Pakistani exporters now need to align with these evolving expectations. The aim is to ensure that suppliers are contributing to global efforts to mitigate climate change, rather than merely complying with local regulations.

Non-compliance could result in reduced orders or, in some cases, the severing of business ties, he added.

