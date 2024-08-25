Global Importers Demand Climate Reporting Compliance By 2026 : PFC CEO
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2024 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq has said that global importers linked purchases from Pakistani exporters with reporting climate compliance Oct 2023 and now every producer needs to make sure that it adopts the reporting practices by the year 2026.
Talking here on Sunday to a delegation of women entrepreneurs led by Ms. Hafsa Abdullah, he said this shift is part of a broader trend where multinational companies are prioritizing sustainable practices in their supply chains to meet environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The move signals a growing demand for transparency in how goods are produced, especially concerning environmental impacts.
The CEO said that Pakistani exporters now need to align with these evolving expectations. The aim is to ensure that suppliers are contributing to global efforts to mitigate climate change, rather than merely complying with local regulations.
Non-compliance could result in reduced orders or, in some cases, the severing of business ties, he added.
He said those who invest in sustainable practices may unlock new market opportunities, attract foreign investment, and increase their competitiveness on the global stage. By making climate reporting a requirement, global importers are not just focusing on their environmental responsibility but are also pushing entire supply chains towards greener practices. Pakistani producers that adopt these standards early could gain a competitive edge, while those that delay risk being left behind in an increasingly eco-conscious global market. Non-compliance could result in reduced orders or, in some cases, the severing of business ties, he concluded.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024
Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland
Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)
GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child
IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..
Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case
Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight
Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Price control task force chairperson inspects markets2 minutes ago
-
2 motorcyclists hit to death2 minutes ago
-
Famous Urdu fiction writer A Hameed remembered12 minutes ago
-
1.92m olive saplings distributed among farmers12 minutes ago
-
Special ward for monkeypox patients set up at BMC12 minutes ago
-
Traders ask for increased security on the Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS)12 minutes ago
-
Seriously injured policeman shifted to Lahore by air ambulance22 minutes ago
-
CM orders PHA in every district22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Naval Academy cadets win int'l inter navies sailing championship in Sri Lanka22 minutes ago
-
Registration for housing project starts in Bahawalpur22 minutes ago
-
DC prioritizes resolution of citizen’s issues at their doorsteps32 minutes ago
-
Demand of mosquito nets increases32 minutes ago