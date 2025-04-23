Global Institutions Recognize Pakistan’s Economic Reforms: Qaiser Sheikh
Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2025 | 11:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Minister for board of Investment Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh on Wednesday said that Pakistan's economy is steadily improving.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that hard word has done in critical sectors of economy including Information Technology, Agriculture, Maritime, Overseas Remittances, Mines and Minerals, and the Power sector.
He highlighted that remittances have witnessed a historic increase, while electricity rates have been reduced, offering direct relief to the public.
He said that global financial institutions have acknowledged Pakistan’s economic improvements, which reflect the effectiveness of ongoing reforms and stability in key indicators.
Responding to a question on political dynamics, the minister emphasized that political stability is vital for sustained economic progress.
He said the government has repeatedly extended offers for dialogue to the opposition, but seriousness is needed from their side as well. "Their politics thrives on chaos and hate. They are unwilling to sit together on national issues or take the country forward collectively,” he remarked.
Recent Stories
India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Water Treaty: Federal Minister fo ..
Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail
Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sidhu
CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims for cashless Islamabad
Welcome ceremony for newly admitted held at Bakhtawar Cadet Collage
Suspending Indus water treaty by India violation of Int’l laws: Minister for D ..
Obesity among youth causing early heart attacks in Pakistan: Dr Wajiha Javed
MoU signed for upgrading of Gadani shipbreaking yard
Allama Iqbal Literary Awards Ceremony organizes in Quetta
Pakistan to launch Sovereign Domestic Green Sukuk in May: Khurram Schehzad
APC opposes proposed KP Mines & Mineral Bill 2025
Delegation from ITUC calls on acting speaker
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Economy on path to recovery with structural reforms: Kayani2 minutes ago
-
Global institutions recognize Pakistan’s economic reforms: Qaiser Sheikh3 minutes ago
-
India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Water Treaty: Federal Minister for Water Resources Mi ..7 minutes ago
-
Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail7 minutes ago
-
Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sidhu7 minutes ago
-
ECP briefs IHCBA delegation on electoral framework, achievements7 minutes ago
-
CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims for cashless Islamabad38 minutes ago
-
Welcome ceremony for newly admitted held at Bakhtawar Cadet Collage37 minutes ago
-
Suspending Indus water treaty by India violation of Int’l laws: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muham ..37 minutes ago
-
MoU signed for upgrading of Gadani shipbreaking yard51 minutes ago
-
Allama Iqbal Literary Awards Ceremony organizes in Quetta48 minutes ago
-
APC opposes proposed KP Mines & Mineral Bill 202548 minutes ago