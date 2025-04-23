Global institutions recognize Pakistan’s economic reforms: Qaiser Sheikh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Minister for board of Investment Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh on Wednesday said that Pakistan's economy is steadily improving.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that hard word has done in critical sectors of economy including Information Technology, Agriculture, Maritime, Overseas Remittances, Mines and Minerals, and the Power sector.

He highlighted that remittances have witnessed a historic increase, while electricity rates have been reduced, offering direct relief to the public.

He said that global financial institutions have acknowledged Pakistan’s economic improvements, which reflect the effectiveness of ongoing reforms and stability in key indicators.

Responding to a question on political dynamics, the minister emphasized that political stability is vital for sustained economic progress.

He said the government has repeatedly extended offers for dialogue to the opposition, but seriousness is needed from their side as well. "Their politics thrives on chaos and hate. They are unwilling to sit together on national issues or take the country forward collectively,” he remarked.