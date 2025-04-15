Global investors show interest as Pakistan’s economy gains stability: Khurram Shehzad

Advisor to the Finance Minister, Khurram Shehzad, said on Tuesday that Pakistan’s economy has been steered out of the default threat and is now moving towards stability

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Advisor to the Finance Minister, Khurram Shehzad, said on Tuesday that Pakistan’s economy has been steered out of the default threat and is now moving towards stability.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the government is following a strategic process—first stabilizing the economy, then implementing reforms, attracting investment, and finally ensuring growth.

“Economic confidence is the key, and right now confidence in Pakistan’s economy is increasing,” he noted.

Khurram Shehzad further said the Pakistani rupee has remained stable, and global institutions have taken notice.

“Fitch has upgraded Pakistan’s credit rating from CCC+ to B-,” he stated.

He highlighted that the average inflation rate has decreased while remittances have significantly improved. “For the first nine months total remittances have reached $28bn, marking a substantial 33pc rise compared to the same period a year ago,” he said.

He said that law enforcement agencies and the State Bank played a vital role in channeling remittances through legal and official routes.

He also credited anti-smuggling measures and the crackdown on the Grey market for improving the export sector.

Answering a question, he said that the strong global participation in the mineral conference was a major success.

Delegates from China, the United States, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Türkiye, Kenya, Finland, and several other countries attending and showing keen interest in investment, he noted.

Reaffirming the government’s economic strategy, he stated, “We are building investor confidence through reforms, attracting investment, and driving the country towards sustainable economic growth.”