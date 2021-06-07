Global Journalism Community Urges Pakistan to Drop Plans for New Media Authority

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and Pakistani media have urged the government to discard a proposed Pakistan Media Regularity Authority decree that seeks to consolidate all media regulatory bodies into one authority

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and Pakistani media have urged the government to discard a proposed Pakistan Media Regularity Authority decree that seeks to consolidate all media regulatory bodies into one authority.

The journalism community expressed concerns that establishing an authority with the power to shut down any media entity without prior notice will erode freedom of press in Pakistan and disrupt the flow of information in the country.

"The proposed order would be tantamount to depriving Pakistan of the media freedoms enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan that have been so hard fought for and defended by journalists and unions. The IFJ urges the Pakistani government to ensure freedom of expression in accordance with the Constitution of Pakistan and its international commitments and obligations," the IFJ said in a statement.

The stance was backed by the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists.