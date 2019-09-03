Global Journalist Union Urges Pakistan to Probe Murder of Gang Crime Reporter

(@imziishan)

The International Federation of Journalists called on Pakistan on Monday to conduct a prompt investigation into last week's murder of a reporter who covered gang crime

Mirza Waseem Baig, who worked for the 92 news channel, was shot six times outside his home in Punjab in eastern Pakistan on Friday and died on the way to a hospital.

"We mourn the death of Mirza Waseem Baig and urge authorities to identify the murderers. The impunity of crimes against journalists and media workers in Pakistan is unacceptable and must come to an end," Anthony Bellanger, the union's general secretary, said.

The union said this was the second journalist gunned down in Pakistan this year. The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists condemned lack of safety for press workers in the country, saying the government must take quick action.