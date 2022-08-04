Global leaders should raise voice for freedom of Kashmir: Shafiq Gujjar

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Chaudhary Shafiq Ahmad said that the global leaders should raise their collective voice for the freedom of Kashmiri people as they were struggling for the 7 last decades against Indian atrocities for their fundamental right to self-determination.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said that the entire Pakistani nation would expressed solidarity with oppressed people of IIOJK (Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir) by observing August 05 as black day against annexation of occupied Kashmir by India.

He said that Indian military siege in IIOJK was a wicked act which deserves maximum condemnation,adding that it wanted to turn Kashmiris into a minority and for the purpose it was constantly violating human rights in the region.

He urged the United Nations to must take immediate notice against Indian atrocities and massacre in Kashmir valley and to play its dynamic role for early resolution of Kashmir issue according to the aspirations of Kashmiri people.