ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) A delegation comprising representatives from leading global media organizations, including Pakistan, recently visited Xi'an, the capital of Shaanxi province in northwest China and highlighted its rich cultural heritage, including the renowned Terracotta Warriors, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Naveed Hussain, Editor-in-Chief of The Express Tribune, expressed admiration for the Terracotta Warriors, referring to them as ‘a wonder of the world’ and ‘a fitting tribute to the heroes of ancient China’. He said, "The Terracotta Army stands as a testament to the multi-civilizational exchanges throughout human history."

The Terracotta Warriors were first unearthed in 1974 by an archaeological team excavating Pit No. 1 of Emperor Qin Shi Huang's mausoleum, China's first emperor from the Qin Dynasty. The excavation uncovered a vast underground army of life-sized warriors, crafted to accompany the emperor in the afterlife.

During the visit, Naveed told China Economic Net that Chinese archaeologists had applied their expertise across Central, West, and South Asia in recent years, helping protect ancient cultural sites. "This is my first visit to Xi'an, and China's cultural confidence is evident here," he remarked adding, "China and Pakistan are collaborating in many areas, and archaeological discoveries could be a new area of cooperation where Pakistan can benefit from Chinese expertise.

The delegation also toured an exhibition commemorating the 50th anniversary of the discovery and excavation of the Terracotta Warriors. Naveed was particularly interested in the preservation techniques used to maintain the color and integrity of the artifacts. He noted that recent collaborations between Chinese and international researchers have focused on uncovering how ancient craftsmen composed, layered, and applied color to the Terracotta Warriors, while also developing strategies to protect the highly sensitive relics from environmental damage.

Feng Guo, a senior journalist from the China Economic Information Service, shared insights on China's international cultural collaborations. "In 2023, China and Pakistan launched the ‘Guardians of Gandhara’ project, which supports Pakistan in site maintenance, protection of cultural relics, heritage education, and archaeological collaboration. This initiative reflects the spirit of the Silk Road, embodying cooperation, openness, inclusiveness, mutual learning, and mutual benefit."

The Terracotta Warriors Museum has attracted over 160 million visitors since it was established 45 years ago, with more than 11 million visitors recorded last year.

He emphasized the global significance of Xi'an's cultural heritage, adding, "We hope to see more Chinese tourists visiting Pakistan in the future, as we too possess a rich cultural heritage, geographical diversity, and deep history."