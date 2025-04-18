Global Minds Unite At RMI For Musculoskeletal Oncology Course
Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2025 | 06:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Surgeons from across the globe gathered this week at the hospital auditorium of Rehman Medical Institute (RMI) here for a two-day Musculoskeletal Oncology Course.
The event, held in collaboration with the International Society of Limb Salvage (ISOLS), aimed to improve cancer care by training young doctors in advanced tumor surgery and limb salvage techniques.
Hosted by RMI, the two-day course unfolded with uncommon energy, bringing together some of the field’s most respected voices for an exchange that was as practical as it was visionary.
Day one opened with spirited sessions led by international experts Dr. Duncan Whitwell, Dr. David Wood, Dr. Muhammad Ather Siddiqi, and Dr. Vivek Ajit Singh, who shared their global perspectives on advanced tumor surgery and limb salvage techniques.
Pakistani faculty, including Dr. Sohail Hafeez, Dr. Masood Umer, and Dr. Badaruddin Sahito, grounded the discussion in the realities of local surgical practice, while Dr. Zeeshan Khan served as a key architect of the academic programming, guiding conversations and enriching the discourse with his insight.
What set this course apart was its interactive core. Delegates didn’t just listen—they questioned, voted, debated. Live polling and open-floor discussions brought complex cases to life, turning a traditional learning space into a dynamic arena of surgical strategy.
“A proud moment for RMI,” said CEO Shafique Ur Rehman in a LinkedIn post. “To convene such distinguished minds in musculoskeletal oncology reflects our deep commitment to advancing care in Pakistan. Special thanks to Dr. Zeeshan Khan for his leadership in making this possible.”
As the course drew to a close, what lingered wasn’t just the content—it was the connection. Delegates left not only with sharpened skills but with a collective sense of purpose: to move the field forward, one limb, one patient, one decision at a time.
Organizers extended their gratitude to the international faculty, the dedicated national experts, and the engaged participants whose presence transformed the event from a course into a catalyst.
