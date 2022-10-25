UrduPoint.com

Global North Urged To Fulfill Its Commitment Of Carbon Reduction

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 25, 2022 | 07:53 PM

Global North urged to fulfill its commitment of carbon reduction

Dean Emeritus at Boston University, USA Dr. Adil Najam said the richer countries in the Global North should fulfill their commitment to carbon reduction, and poor countries like Pakistan needed to adapt to climate change and develop resilience to natural disasters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Dean Emeritus at Boston University, USA Dr. Adil Najam said the richer countries in the Global North should fulfill their commitment to carbon reduction, and poor countries like Pakistan needed to adapt to climate change and develop resilience to natural disasters. He was delivering a lecture titled, 'From Indus to Sharm El Sheikh: A Desi Perspective on Climate Change' here at Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI). He said the climate was no longer a future issue, and using the future tense for climate implied that we still had more time however extreme climate events had proven otherwise. He said the context of climate change for Pakistan was different from the rest of the world, particularly the global north.

For Pakistan, he maintained, the real barometer was the Indus basin. How climate change interacts with us is different from the rest of the world, therefore, we must be the providers of agenda on climate change and not receivers.

He said it's time to go for adaptation, as the onset of climate change has fundamentally changed the climate policy and climate politics. Dr Najam recalled that Paris Agreement had promised very low emissions, as it made climate action and commitments a voluntary action rather than a legal compulsion like Kyoto Protocol. Since the first COP held 27 years ago, financing commitments have been pledged but not made available.No country ever demonstrated commitment to 1.50C temperature and there was no scientific way to achieve those commitments, he said and added that now even 20C was no longer achievable for climate change mitigation. He said Pakistan was essentially the Indus Basin that sustained a thriving civilization from its source.

"Indus tells us that we are facing a civilizational challenge," he said, adding that the Indus had sustained the civilization and might not do so for the next 100 years.

He further said 90% of the country's population lived in Indus Basin; every 9 out of 10 cities were within 50 kilometers range of Indus which was causing changes in Indus and its demography. He suggested improving the efficiency of the use of water for enhanced crop per drop. Dr Adil said the notion of the lack of finances is a blatant lie; there is a lack of belief in climate change being an existential threat. "Cost of US war on Afghanistan was 2.6 trillion, cost of US financial crisis bailout was 4. trillion and the cost of US fight against COVID-19 was 6.2 trillion, these finances were mobilized in 8 days and spent in 5 days." Rather than climate finance and sharing technical assistance he suggested exerting pressure on leading global emitters to meet their climate commitments. He said that after every climate catastrophe, economic activity will continue as victims will spend their savings and pump into the economy for their survival which reiterates that money is not an issue. He urged Pakistan's climate diplomacy must move from "talk on loss and damage, or from mitigation outsourcing to climate adaptation as development and from climate assistance to climate justice." The market for climate disaster expands and the margin for relief is shrinking, he concluded.

Earlier, in his opening remarks, SDPI Executive Director Dr Abid Qaiyum Suelri said Pakistan was chairing a group of 136 countries at COP 27 and with cooperation from these countries Pakistan will push the global north to fulfill their commitments to climate action.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Afghanistan World Poor Water Paris Kyoto Boston Colombian Peso Money Market From Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

DC reviews performance of polio teams

DC reviews performance of polio teams

3 minutes ago
 "Police Vision Faisalabad" unique project for crim ..

"Police Vision Faisalabad" unique project for crime elimination: IGP Faisal Shah ..

3 minutes ago
 Five scholars receive PhD degrees

Five scholars receive PhD degrees

3 minutes ago
 FGEHA directed to resume work on Lifestyle Residen ..

FGEHA directed to resume work on Lifestyle Residency Apartments Lahore

3 minutes ago
 Patel visits screening system at Islamabad Airport ..

Patel visits screening system at Islamabad Airport

7 minutes ago
 Guinea-Bissau Interested in Buying Ships, Helicopt ..

Guinea-Bissau Interested in Buying Ships, Helicopters From Russia - President

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.