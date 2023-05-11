UrduPoint.com

Global Parliamentary Convention Concludes

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2023 | 11:34 PM

Global Parliamentary Convention concludes

The Global Parliamentary Convention held to mark the Golden Jubilee of Pakistan's Constitution has come to a close with the participation of delegates from over 17 countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :The Global Parliamentary Convention held to mark the Golden Jubilee of Pakistan's Constitution has come to a close with the participation of delegates from over 17 countries.

Among them were representatives from Belgium, Iran, Kenya, Syria, Kyrgyz Republic, Lebanon, Britain, the United States of America, Scotland, and other countries.

The convention was attended by a diverse group of individuals, including members of parliament, political leaders, members of the soul society, women, academia, and non-Muslim leaders from within the country. Notably, Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al-Sheikh, Chairman of Saudi Arabia's Shura Council, also participated in the event.

On the first day of the convention, various speeches were delivered by notable figures such as Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the head of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rahman, former Chairman of the Senate Farooq H.

Naik, and Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira.

The second day of the convention marked the concluding ceremony, which was addressed by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. An official statement was also issued at the event. Dr. Nafeesa Shah presented the statement in the concluding session of the convention.

The event was a significant milestone in the celebration of Pakistan's constitution, and it brought together individuals from various backgrounds and countries to discuss and celebrate this important moment in the nation's history.

