Global passenger service 'inDriver' comes up with new brand

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :After getting recognition as a better and affordable passenger service and its expansion to 707 cities of 47 countries with over four million users daily, inDriver Company, an International Services Platform, has announced to rebrand itself as inDrive--- inner motivational force to do something good for humanity. Now, it has transformed into a group of companies and non-profit development programmes. The company, bringing innovative ideas and initiatives, had ambitious goal to offer comfort and convenience also in other services where direct transactions at fair prices were attainable, told inDrive's Communication Manager for South Asia region, Sidra Kiran to media persons attending the rebranding ceremony late Tuesday evening.

Kiran said inDriver (now named inDrive) was conceived from "Independent drivers" with whom the passengers directly contacted and negotiated the fare to the satisfaction of both sides.

The idea worked very well as other companies providing same service fixed fare at their own choice and frequently changed it. During the rush or odd hours the fare usually increased by 50 percent. That was seen "unfair and injustice to the passengers", she added.

In 2012, it was started in Russia under a social media group and the service was tagged as taxi "Yakutsk". On boosting response, later the App inDriver was launched. inDrive's Chief Executive Officer, Arson Tomsky had also such experience of being overcharged for odd hours traveling, Sidra informed.

In Pakistan, she said, this passenger service was launched in 2021 and now in operating in 11 cities including Karachi, Hyderabad, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Multan, Gujranwala, Sargodh, Peshawar and Abbottabad.

Further spread to other cities in Pakistan was on cards.

inDrive had also planned to step cargo and courier service as well, she said.

The communication manager said that pursuing its mission of better serving the humanity, the company and its shareholders would allocate greater resources towards non-profit projects in the areas of IT, education, environmental safety, healthcare, art and sports.

The company had been successful at launching and operating these types of programs with one prominent example being BeginIT, a social and educational project benefitting orphans and the children from low-income families with basic education in IT.

Over time, the number and scale of "such projects will grow as we strive to provide fair access to services, education, fintech, e-commerce and food delivery for growth and development", in addition to develop large-scale non-profit development programs, she continued. Kiran highlighted that the new brand retains continuity while "reflecting the reimagined mission and values of the company". With rebranding, the company would offer better and more services.

Earlier, video message by Founder and Global PR Director of inDrive, Natalia Kolmakova was played.

It is worth mentioning here that inDrive service ranked second world-wide among ride-hailing services in terms of monthly installs on Play Market and AppStore, with a total of over 150 million downloads.

inDrive is based in Mountain View, California, and operates regional hubs in the Americas, Asia, the middle East, Africa and Central Asia.