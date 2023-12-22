Open Menu

Global Peace Can Be Achieved By Uniting People Across All Faiths: Mushaal

Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2023 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Human Rights and Women Empowerment, Mushaal Hussein Mullick, has emphasized that true global peace can be achieved through the unity of people from diverse faiths.

Speaking at a Christmas cake-cutting ceremony arranged by the Nazriya Pakistan Council, she underscored the importance of fostering harmony and understanding among individuals of different religious backgrounds.

Sabien Hussein Mullick (Focal Person to SAPM), Mian Javed (Chairman Nazriya Pakistan Council), Manzoor Maseh (Executive Member Nazriya Pakistan Council), Faisal Zahid Malik, Salahuddin (Former High Commissioner of Pakistan to United Kingdom), Ms. Nargis and Mr. Khalid Suleri were among the attendees.

Mushaal highlighted the universal values of love, sacrifice and peace embedded in every religion. She said that during her meeting with Vatican pope she had emphasized fostering Multi-Faith Harmony as a key driver for enduring global peace.

Mushaal asserted that the resolution of global conflicts, including those in Kashmir and Palestine, lies in the propagation of the messages of love, peace, and harmony embedded in all religions. She stressed the need to stand in solidarity with people who were oppressed.

Mushaal underscored the unanimous condemnation from all segments of Pakistani society regarding the Jaranwala incident. She commended the measures taken by the Government in response to the situation. She also praised the peace rallies organized by civil society, noting the substantial participation of ordinary citizens in these gatherings.

Mushaal voiced deep concern over the persecution of minorities in India carried out on daily basis. She attributed it to the influence of Hindutva-inspired policies within the Indian government. She also brought attention to the atrocities and human rights violations perpetrated by India in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Mushaal recognized the invaluable sacrifices made by the Christian community in the struggle for the creation of Pakistan. She also highlighted their dedication to supporting the Kashmir cause.

Emphasizing the significance of December 25th, she noted that it marks a double celebration for Pakistan, the birthday of the nation's founder, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and the joyous festivities of Christmas.

Mushaal took part in the Christmas festivities by cutting the ceremonial cake and extending Christmas wishes to everyone.

