Global peace confronted with ever evolving threats, challenges: COAS

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has emphasized that global peace today is confronted with ever evolving threats and challenges.

Addressing at the 28th Annual Conference of International Association of Peacekeeping Training Centre (IAPTC), the COAS said that despite the numerous peacekeeping endeavors underway by the UN and other organizations, the plight of innocent Kashmiris and Palestinians serve as a stark reminder that still a lot needs to be done, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release issued on Monday.

The 28th Annual Conference of International Association of Peacekeeping Training Centre (IAPTC) is being hosted for the first time in Pakistan at the Centre for International Peace and Stability (CIPS), NUST, Islamabad from November 4-8.

The event officially commenced with the inauguration of new CIPS building by COAS General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M).

Under Secretary General, Department of Peace Operations, Jean Pierre Lacroix, United Nation’s Police Advisor, Acting Deputy Military Advisor, Foreign Secretary of Pakistan and Rector NUST, also accompanied the Chief Guest during inauguration and opening ceremony of the conference.

Guest of Honour, Mr. Jean Pierre Lacroix acknowledged Pakistan’s contributions to UN Peacekeeping Operations and appreciated Pakistan for hosting the 28th IAPTC Annual Conference.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Inspector General Training and Evaluation (IGT&E), Lieutenant General Fayyaz Hussain Shah, HI (M).