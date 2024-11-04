Open Menu

Global Peace Confronted With Ever Evolving Threats, Challenges: COAS

Faizan Hashmi Published November 04, 2024 | 06:44 PM

Global peace confronted with ever evolving threats, challenges: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has emphasized that global peace today is confronted with ever evolving threats and challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has emphasized that global peace today is confronted with ever evolving threats and challenges.

Addressing at the 28th Annual Conference of International Association of Peacekeeping Training Centre (IAPTC), the COAS said that despite the numerous peacekeeping endeavors underway by the UN and other organizations, the plight of innocent Kashmiris and Palestinians serve as a stark reminder that still a lot needs to be done, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release issued on Monday.

The 28th Annual Conference of International Association of Peacekeeping Training Centre (IAPTC) is being hosted for the first time in Pakistan at the Centre for International Peace and Stability (CIPS), NUST, Islamabad from November 4-8.

The event officially commenced with the inauguration of new CIPS building by COAS General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M).

Under Secretary General, Department of Peace Operations, Jean Pierre Lacroix, United Nation’s Police Advisor, Acting Deputy Military Advisor, Foreign Secretary of Pakistan and Rector NUST, also accompanied the Chief Guest during inauguration and opening ceremony of the conference.

Guest of Honour, Mr. Jean Pierre Lacroix acknowledged Pakistan’s contributions to UN Peacekeeping Operations and appreciated Pakistan for hosting the 28th IAPTC Annual Conference.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Inspector General Training and Evaluation (IGT&E), Lieutenant General Fayyaz Hussain Shah, HI (M).

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Army Police United Nations ISPR Pierre November Event From

Recent Stories

'Race that stops a nation': Buckaroo, Vauban favou ..

'Race that stops a nation': Buckaroo, Vauban favourites for Melbourne Cup

19 seconds ago
 Effective laws can regulate social media: Experts

Effective laws can regulate social media: Experts

21 seconds ago
 We will continue to support public welfare initiat ..

We will continue to support public welfare initiatives: Governor

35 minutes ago
 SME development plan to revitalize SMEDA approved

SME development plan to revitalize SMEDA approved

35 minutes ago
 ADC chairs meeting regarding municipal election

ADC chairs meeting regarding municipal election

35 minutes ago
 Capt (Retd) Bilal Shahid Rao assume charge as DC K ..

Capt (Retd) Bilal Shahid Rao assume charge as DC Khyber

35 minutes ago
Pak Navy conducts successful flight test of indige ..

Pak Navy conducts successful flight test of indigenously developed ballistic mis ..

35 minutes ago
 PM apprises cabinet of his recent successful visit ..

PM apprises cabinet of his recent successful visits to KSA, Qatar

33 minutes ago
 Education Ministry formally recognises donors, att ..

Education Ministry formally recognises donors, attached departments

33 minutes ago
 PITB’s e-FOAS to be implemented in Punjab Food A ..

PITB’s e-FOAS to be implemented in Punjab Food Authority, agreement signed

2 hours ago
 Registration for Livestock Card to begin from Nov ..

Registration for Livestock Card to begin from Nov 5

33 minutes ago
 GCWUS holds meeting with SBP and HBL representativ ..

GCWUS holds meeting with SBP and HBL representatives

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan