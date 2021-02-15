Global peace efforts in Afghanistan stressed to counter Indian proxy war against Pakistan

Globally, it has been acknowledged that peace is a fundamental tool and precondition for sustained economic growth, development of trade and prosperity of any country or region

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Globally, it has been acknowledged that peace is a fundamental tool and precondition for sustained economic growth, development of trade and prosperity of any country or region.�As a result and admitted fact peace pays back in economic growth and its stability would help to subsequently foster peace, rise prosperity within two powers or among other landlocked regional countries, in a broad spectrum.

Instead of dwelling on the economic risks, subsequently, the experts of war and economy are admitting today through their analysis that the relationship between economic stability and peace was inevitable.

Over the past many decades, the global financial crisis has been the subject of multi-debates.

It is obvious that since the invasion of US troops to Afghanistan on October 7, 2001, the War in Afghanistan started.

The ongoing war in Afghanistan and other regional conflicts have provided an easy opportunity to these mercenaries, being used by India and other anti- Pakistan elements, as proxies.�Clues in all recent militant attacks in Baluchistan, North Waziristan and other parts of the country are common and seemed well-planned.� � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � � According to a recent UN monitoring team report, around 6,000 to 6,500 militants in Afghanistan belong to the various factions of the banned outfit Tehreek-i-Taliban.�These groups are now operating from their bases located� in eastern Afghanistan, the report reveals.

�While many recent terrorist attacks in Pakistan have been traced to Tehreek-i- Taliban splinter groups backed by India and some of the fugitive militants have joined the self-styled and self defined Islamic State (IS) group.

�These Indian funded Taliban are not only fighting with the Afghan and American forces but are also engaged in attacks in Pakistan, the UN report reveals.� The UN report observes the membership of the IS in Afghanistan is around at 2,200.Following the February peace deal between the US and the Afghan Taliban, there has been a marked escalation in the terrorist attacks claimed by the above mentioned group, which originates in Afghanistan.

Noted defense analyst Dr Maria Sultan told APP that some recent spectacular terrorist attacks, which were carried out in the Afghan capital Kabul had targeted civilians in an effort to disrupt the Afghan peace process.

�The terrorist groups, with no resources, were being easily turned into mercenaries and always willing to work for vested interest groups, India and other foreign intelligence agencies, she said.� It is a well known and admitted fact that due to the efforts of Pakistan Army who had rendered heavy sacrifices to restore peace in the region particularly in Afghanistan, terrorism, gradually was being reduced to incredible level.

Due to the efforts of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, major factions in Afghanistan had come out in support of the Intra-Afghan Dialogue, which was started at Qatar's capital Doha during September, 2020.�The landmark Afghan peace talk-dialogue is a witness and speaks volumes of the Prime minister Imran Khan's sincere and tireless efforts to reach some conclusion of this crisis, to maintain peace.

It may be mentioned here that after the removal of the Taliban regime and their setup in Afghanistan, the United States had devised a coalition of over 40 countries, forming North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and a security mission there in Afghanistan which includes the member countries, called International Security Assistance Force (ISAF).India, in the wake of its current absurd propaganda campaign and a part of its proxy war against Pakistan was trying to mislead the world community on Afghanistan and middle East issues by baseless information, noted defense analyst Imtiaz Gul told APP.� India is trying its utmost to shift the conflict to sub-conventional level by resorting to use of fake propaganda, terrorist activities and proxies against Pakistan,� after realising that conventional war was inconceivable due to Pakistan Army's befitted replies and nuclear capabilities, he said.

It is also worth mentioning that British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has recently reported that the executive director of an Information authenticity check system, EU DisinfoLab,� Alexandre Alaphilippe (UK), had published a detailed investigation extensive report containing details of Indian propaganda and� its influence operations against Pakistan by using fake identities of United Nations and European Union and its parliament.

The report had further revealed that so far it was the ever largest fake news network which had so far been exposed.

As part of its fake media proxies, around 750 fake websites were being run from 116 country-origins to mislead the world community including10 NGOs working with UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and 550 fake-proxy websites to disseminate malicious propaganda against Pakistan,� revealed Alaphilippe.

The authority has also stressed upon the Twitter administration to effectively block Indian handles, involved in the misleading propaganda (as a part of its proxy war) against Pakistan, by using UN institutions and other global forums.