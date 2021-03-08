UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Peace Links With Protecting Women's Rights: Asfandyar Wali

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 04:29 PM

Global peace links with protecting women's rights: Asfandyar Wali

President Awami National Party, Asfandyar Wali Khan on Monday said that peace could not be achieved globally unless right of living was guaranteed to women as human beings

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :President Awami National Party, Asfandyar Wali Khan on Monday said that peace could not be achieved globally unless right of living was guaranteed to women as human beings.

In a statement on the occasion of International Women Day, he said that we had to change a perception in society that womenfolk was a weak and must consider them equal citizen with full rights and freedom of living.

He said that rights of women must be protected in order to make a progressive society, adding there was need of taking practical steps for women empowerment at every level.

He said that purpose of observing women day was not meant to show sympathy with women but to make them more empowered in society.

He said that Awami National Party highly valued women's role in society and national development.

Asfandyar Wali said that women were given equal representation in the Awami National Party.

He said that female students along with boys were enrolled in the first independent seminary launched by Bacha Khan in Othmanzai village, Charssadda.

Related Topics

Awami National Party Asfandyar Wali Khan Women

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi celebrates Intern ..

22 minutes ago

Turkey's stock exchange managing director resigns

2 minutes ago

ZU student lands 1st place at EY Corporate Finance ..

31 minutes ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan inaugurates gas supply schem ..

2 minutes ago

Nordic envoys say they share UAE’s commitment fo ..

31 minutes ago

Libya PM-designate in Sirte for unity gov't vote

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.