PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :President Awami National Party, Asfandyar Wali Khan on Monday said that peace could not be achieved globally unless right of living was guaranteed to women as human beings.

In a statement on the occasion of International Women Day, he said that we had to change a perception in society that womenfolk was a weak and must consider them equal citizen with full rights and freedom of living.

He said that rights of women must be protected in order to make a progressive society, adding there was need of taking practical steps for women empowerment at every level.

He said that purpose of observing women day was not meant to show sympathy with women but to make them more empowered in society.

He said that Awami National Party highly valued women's role in society and national development.

Asfandyar Wali said that women were given equal representation in the Awami National Party.

He said that female students along with boys were enrolled in the first independent seminary launched by Bacha Khan in Othmanzai village, Charssadda.