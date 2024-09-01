Global reach of China’s cultural diplomacy: Lessons for emerging powers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) China’s cultural diplomacy is not merely a strategic tool; it is a revival of its historical influence aimed at reclaiming its global stature. As China transitioned from a century of struggle to a global powerhouse, cultural diplomacy emerged as a key aspect of its soft power strategy.

The establishment of the People’s Republic of China in 1949 marked the beginning of a concerted effort to focus on economic development and cultural outreach. Under President Xi Jinping, cultural initiatives have been central to realizing the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation, forging stronger international ties in the process.

China’s economic transformation since the 1970s has been extraordinary. According to the World Economic Forum, economic output per capita surged by around 3,000%, earning China’s growth the label of a “miracle.”

Abdul Salam Khan, a professor at the Confucius Institute, National University of Modern Languages (NUML), Islamabad, highlights how China has adeptly used cultural diplomacy to bolster its global influence. He notes that the establishment of Confucius Institutes in over 160 countries plays a pivotal role in spreading the Chinese language and culture, facilitating smoother business interactions, and fostering deeper cultural connections. Additionally, cultural exchanges and educational programs have further enhanced China's soft power, with over 400,000 international students benefiting from scholarships in China by 2021.

China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), launched in 2013, exemplifies its economic strategy, aiming to enhance trade and investment through infrastructure development across Asia, Europe, and Africa. While BRI focuses on infrastructure, it also promotes cultural exchange and cooperation. With Chinese investments exceeding $1 trillion, countries like Pakistan are set to gain significantly from this strategic partnership.

China's global media presence, through outlets such as China Global Television Network (CGTN) and Xinhua, plays a crucial role in shaping international narratives, creating a favorable environment for Chinese businesses, and fostering global harmony. Tourism, too, plays a significant role in China’s cultural diplomacy, with over 145 million tourists visiting in 2019, boosting local economies and expanding global networks.

The extensive network of over 2,500 sister city partnerships worldwide further facilitates trade, investment, and economic collaboration. China’s growing influence in global cinema and art projects its culture and values on the world stage, generating revenue and promoting Chinese brands.

China’s success in cultural diplomacy has inspired several countries to adopt similar strategies to enhance their global influence. For instance, South Korea has leveraged its cultural export, known as the “Korean Wave” or Hallyu, to extend its soft power through the global popularity of Korean pop culture, including music, films, and television dramas.

Similarly, Japan has utilized cultural diplomacy through the global spread of anime, manga, and traditional arts. The Japanese government supports cultural exchanges and Japanese Language Institutes worldwide, aiming to boost understanding and interest in Japanese culture. These strategic cultural initiatives have strengthened Japan’s global image and economic influence.

India, too, has embarked on a cultural diplomacy journey inspired by China’s success. Through initiatives such as the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and the promotion of Bollywood films, India has enhanced its cultural footprint globally, strengthening diplomatic ties and expanding its economic influence.

These countries recognize the value of cultural diplomacy as a tool for international engagement and influence. By emulating China’s strategy of combining cultural promotion with economic and strategic interests, they aim to enhance their global presence and foster stronger international relationships.

China's cultural diplomacy, exemplified by the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and its global influence, offers a compelling model for Pakistan. By adopting similar strategies—focusing on economic growth, technological advancement, and strategic partnerships—Pakistan can harness its potential for development and regional influence. Emulating China’s successful blend of cultural outreach and economic strategy could pave the way for Pakistan to enhance its global standing, drive innovation, and secure its future prosperity. As China’s global influence expands, it underscores the importance of a robust, multifaceted approach to national rejuvenation that Pakistan would do well to adopt.