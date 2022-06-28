UrduPoint.com

Global Rights Bodies Call For Immediate Release Of Mohammad Zubair, End To Harassment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2022 | 11:20 PM

Global rights bodies call for immediate release of Mohammad Zubair, end to harassment

Amnesty International and Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) on Tuesday called upon the Indian government to immediately and unconditionally release Mohammed Zubair, co-founder of ALT News, and end their relentless harassment of journalists, human rights defenders, and activists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Amnesty International and Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) on Tuesday called upon the Indian government to immediately and unconditionally release Mohammed Zubair, co-founder of ALT News, and end their relentless harassment of journalists, human rights defenders, and activists.

"His arrest is a clear violation of the right to freedom of expression, abuse of power by the authorities and sends a message that dissent is not tolerated in the country," Aakar Patel, chair of board for Amnesty International India, said in a press statement.

Mohammed Zubair, co-founder of ALT News, an independent fact-checking website was arrested by the Delhi Police late on Monday night for allegedly 'hurting religious sentiments' and 'promoting enmity' with his satirical tweets criticizing the rising censorship and calling out discrimination against minorities during the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Pratik Sinha, another co-founder of ALT News who was present at the police station with him tweeted that they had not been given a copy of the FIR and the Delhi police was taking Mohammed Zubair to an undisclosed location.

President of the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) Jodie Ginsberg, on her Twitter handle, said that the arrest of journalist Mohammad Zubair marked another low for press freedom in India, where the government had created a hostile and unsafe environment for members of the press reporting on sectarian issues.""The Indian authorities are targeting Mohammed Zubair for his crucial work combatting the rise in fake news and disinformation and calling out discrimination against minorities. The arrest of Mohammed Zubair shows the danger facing human rights defenders in India has reached a crisis point," she posted a tweet.

Related Topics

India Delhi Prime Minister Police Police Station Twitter Narendra Modi Amnesty International FIR Government

Recent Stories

Canadian Psychiatrist Prof Aziz Memon visits LU ho ..

Canadian Psychiatrist Prof Aziz Memon visits LU hospital

1 minute ago
 US migrant deaths: what we know

US migrant deaths: what we know

1 minute ago
 Spitting mad Kyrgios blasts fans' 'disrespect', '9 ..

Spitting mad Kyrgios blasts fans' 'disrespect', '90-year-old' officials

1 minute ago
 UN accuses Morocco, Spain of 'excessive force' in ..

UN accuses Morocco, Spain of 'excessive force' in migrant tragedy

3 minutes ago
 Pogacar favourite as Tour de France set for first ..

Pogacar favourite as Tour de France set for first Danish start

3 minutes ago
 LDA demolishes, seals various illegal buildings

LDA demolishes, seals various illegal buildings

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.