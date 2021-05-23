Global road safety week concluded

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :The 6th Global Road Safety Week was concluded on Sunday with a new global plan for the decade of action for road safety 2021-2030 in accordance with UN Resolution 74/299 to improve global road safety.

In this regard, Dr. Mohammad Shahid, a renowned road safety expert and founder of Road Safety First organized here an awareness demonstration in which a good number of school going kids participated.

"This year, the UN has selected the slogan of 'Streets for Life' for the 6th UN Global Traffic Safety Week," Dr Shahid stated, while emphasizing that 30 km/h (20 mph) speed limit should be adopted for cities, towns and villages where people used to live, work and play.

According to him, approximately 1.3 million people lost precious lives all over the world on an annual basis and over 54% of casualties are associated with motorcyclists, cyclists, and pedestrians.

"Every 24 seconds someone dies on the road across the world as per World Health Organization," The road safety expert said, mentioning the main reason for accidents was due to high speed.

The Week, marked from 17th May to 23rd May, was also the officially launch the Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021-2030 and its Global Plan, emphasizing the importance of a holistic approach to road safety and calls for improvements ongoing design of roads and vehicles; improving laws and law enforcement on behavioral risks, such as speeding and alcohol in driving; and providing timely emergency care for the injured.

The Action Plan also reflects the Stockholm Declaration's encouragement of policies to promote walking, cycling and the use of public transport as inherently healthy and environmentally friendly modes of transport.