UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Road Safety Week Concluded

Muhammad Irfan 56 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 06:40 PM

Global road safety week concluded

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :The 6th Global Road Safety Week was concluded on Sunday with a new global plan for the decade of action for road safety 2021-2030 in accordance with UN Resolution 74/299 to improve global road safety.

In this regard, Dr. Mohammad Shahid, a renowned road safety expert and founder of Road Safety First organized here an awareness demonstration in which a good number of school going kids participated.

"This year, the UN has selected the slogan of 'Streets for Life' for the 6th UN Global Traffic Safety Week," Dr Shahid stated, while emphasizing that 30 km/h (20 mph) speed limit should be adopted for cities, towns and villages where people used to live, work and play.

According to him, approximately 1.3 million people lost precious lives all over the world on an annual basis and over 54% of casualties are associated with motorcyclists, cyclists, and pedestrians.

"Every 24 seconds someone dies on the road across the world as per World Health Organization," The road safety expert said, mentioning the main reason for accidents was due to high speed.

The Week, marked from 17th May to 23rd May, was also the officially launch the Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021-2030 and its Global Plan, emphasizing the importance of a holistic approach to road safety and calls for improvements ongoing design of roads and vehicles; improving laws and law enforcement on behavioral risks, such as speeding and alcohol in driving; and providing timely emergency care for the injured.

The Action Plan also reflects the Stockholm Declaration's encouragement of policies to promote walking, cycling and the use of public transport as inherently healthy and environmentally friendly modes of transport.

Related Topics

Injured Resolution World United Nations Cycling Road Traffic Stockholm Mohammad Shahid May Sunday All From Million

Recent Stories

Tourism, Archaeology Department aims to make UAQ a ..

21 minutes ago

Director-General of Emirates Health Services visit ..

51 minutes ago

UAE welcomes ceasefire agreement, mourns loss of l ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed allocates AED6 million to purcha ..

2 hours ago

70,176 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

2 hours ago

Major local entities renew agreement to promote UA ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.