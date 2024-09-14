Global Services Trade Leaders Push For Openness, Warn Against Decoupling
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Former Greek Foreign Minister George Katrougalos highlighted the negative impact of anti-globalization posing a serious threat to social stability, at the Global Entrepreneurs Summit on Trade in Services in Beijing.
He emphasized that at this historic moment, the world is more interconnected than ever, with global cooperation needed in areas like climate change, nuclear disarmament, biodiversity protection, and pandemic control to safeguard a shared future.
The summit, held during the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), focused on the theme “High-Level Openness Promotes Win-Win Cooperation” and emphasized the importance of open markets in fostering international collaboration and supporting global economic recovery, China Economic Net reported.
Global Alliance for Trade in Services (GATIS) Chairman, Jiang Zengwei said global services trade has been expanding at a remarkable rate, with a 9% growth in 2023, outpacing global GDP and goods trade. However, he pointed out that growing geopolitical tensions and protectionist policies have significantly increased trade barriers, driving up costs and posing challenges to the global trade landscape.
He called for fewer regulations, higher levels of openness, and a more favorable business environment to support international services trade.
In his keynote address, former Vice Minister of Finance, Zhu Guangyao, emphasized the vital role of services trade in driving global economic growth.
He highlighted a significant shift in global trade patterns: "Before 2008, for every 1% increase in global GDP, global goods trade grew by 2% or more. This was a result of the prosperity brought about by globalization. However, today, with every 1% growth in the global economy, goods trade only rises by 0.8% to 0.9%.”
He identified this as a major challenge for global trade and stressed the importance of expanding services trade, particularly in areas related to the digital economy. Zhu also warned of the dangers of "decoupling" and the creation of parallel global economic and supply chain systems, calling such moves "extremely dangerous."
The summit also marked the release of a report titled “Trend on Higher Level of Liberalization in the Global Trade in Services 2024," which provided an in-depth analysis of global trade openness. The report emphasized the need for multilateral cooperation to address protectionism and regulatory challenges, outlining nine key recommendations for reducing trade barriers and enhancing international collaboration.
Throughout the event, entrepreneurs and experts from various sectors reaffirmed their commitment to promoting high-level openness, recognizing it as essential for fostering sustainable growth and global cooperation.
Recent Stories
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
National Savings announces reduction in profit rates
Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X
United States and Pakistan Collaborate to Promote Investment, Showcasing Dynamic ..
Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad Nadeem
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI real face exposed within 48 hours: Khawaja Asif2 minutes ago
-
CTD arrested nine terrorists2 minutes ago
-
PM reaffirms commitment to democracy on International Day2 minutes ago
-
PDMA DG stresses importance of first aid in emergencies12 minutes ago
-
Pervaiz Ashraf terms PTI leadership as enemy of Pakistan’s interests22 minutes ago
-
By-elections for Havalian village councils scheduled for Oct 2032 minutes ago
-
Brothers assault sisters over demand for share in property32 minutes ago
-
40 new dengue cases reported in Punjab on Saturday32 minutes ago
-
Police welfare committee meets42 minutes ago
-
Call for collaborative efforts to address shrinking spaces for civil society42 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 marks World First Aid Day42 minutes ago
-
CCPO stresses timely completion of case challans, investigation quality42 minutes ago