Global Stability Hinge On Kashmir, Palestine Conflicts: NA Speaker

Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2024 | 07:38 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday said that global peace will remain a distant dream without resolving Jammu & Kashmir and Palestine Issues.

In his message on United Nations Day, the speaker highlighted the critical role of the UN in maintaining global peace, fostering development, and ensuring equal human rights since its establishment in 1945. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the UN Charter, emphasizing that Pakistan remains a proactive member of the United Nations, with a rich history of sacrifices for global peace.

While the UN has achieved significant successes over the past 79 years, the Speaker stressed that unresolved issues, such as the conflicts in Jammu & Kashmir and Palestine, remain critical and must be addressed. "Without resolving these issues, the dream of global peace remains incomplete," he stated.

The speaker also called for collective efforts to tackle global challenges and reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to working alongside the international community for peace and development.

