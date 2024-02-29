Open Menu

Global Summit Urges Gender-inclusive Approaches To Climate Change, Beyond

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 29, 2024 | 08:55 PM

Global summit urges gender-inclusive approaches to climate change, beyond

Participants from Pakistan and around the world completed a four-day conference with the aim of finding inclusive solutions to major issues such as climate change, entrepreneurship, and sustainable water management

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Participants from Pakistan and around the world completed a four-day conference with the aim of finding inclusive solutions to major issues such as climate change, entrepreneurship, and sustainable water management.

This groundbreaking event, organized by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in partnership with the National Rural Support Program (NRSP), was a beacon of innovation and inclusivity in alignment with this year's International Women's Day campaign theme, 'Inspire Inclusion.'

Under the banner of USAID, the conference – hosted by NRSP, led by the All Pakistan Women Universities Consortium (APWUC), and composed of 18 women's universities from Pakistan – brought together approximately 250 participants.

This diverse assembly included representatives from U.S. Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs), high-level Pakistani government officials, international donors, private sector entities, and civic organizations. The conference aimed to resolve local development challenges by applying localized research and approaches, aligning with the “Green Alliance” framework.

At the closing ceremony, U.S. Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Andrew Schofer said, "May our shared commitment to 'Inspire Inclusion' propel us toward a future where the contributions of each individual, community, and partner are duly recognized and celebrated."

Throughout the event, a series of keynote speeches, interactive workshops, and networking opportunities allowed participants to share insights, forge partnerships, and contribute to a collective effort aimed at creating a more sustainable and inclusive future. As the world faces complex challenges, this event is a testament to the power of partnership and inclusivity, paving the way for transformative solutions. This conference marks a pivotal moment in the global commitment to fostering international collaborations and promoting diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA). Through initiatives like this conference, USAID continues to lead in creating a more inclusive and sustainable future.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan World Minority Water Lead United States May Women Event All From Government Share

Recent Stories

Hajj visas from March 1; Makkah approves buildings ..

Hajj visas from March 1; Makkah approves buildings to accommodate 1.2m pilgrims

5 minutes ago
 Children administrated vaccine during anti-polio c ..

Children administrated vaccine during anti-polio campaign

5 minutes ago
 PMDC to work closely with ACCME

PMDC to work closely with ACCME

5 minutes ago
 UN aid chief condemns Gaza shootings

UN aid chief condemns Gaza shootings

7 minutes ago
 CPC leadership discusses draft government work rep ..

CPC leadership discusses draft government work report

7 minutes ago
 Ten held for arranging a dance party

Ten held for arranging a dance party

7 minutes ago
PHA to start development work at Shah Shams Park

PHA to start development work at Shah Shams Park

7 minutes ago
 Chad government on alert after attack on security ..

Chad government on alert after attack on security services

10 minutes ago
 Joint strategy chalked out for drainage during exp ..

Joint strategy chalked out for drainage during expected rain: Deputy Mayor Karac ..

18 minutes ago
 NAB DG arranges open court, assures affectees of c ..

NAB DG arranges open court, assures affectees of compensation

22 minutes ago
 May-9 violence: ATC grants interim bail to PTI lea ..

May-9 violence: ATC grants interim bail to PTI leader in 9 cases

13 minutes ago
 Nationwide training of Hujjaj continues at tehsil, ..

Nationwide training of Hujjaj continues at tehsil, district levels

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan