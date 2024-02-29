Global Summit Urges Gender-inclusive Approaches To Climate Change, Beyond
Participants from Pakistan and around the world completed a four-day conference with the aim of finding inclusive solutions to major issues such as climate change, entrepreneurship, and sustainable water management
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Participants from Pakistan and around the world completed a four-day conference with the aim of finding inclusive solutions to major issues such as climate change, entrepreneurship, and sustainable water management.
This groundbreaking event, organized by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in partnership with the National Rural Support Program (NRSP), was a beacon of innovation and inclusivity in alignment with this year's International Women's Day campaign theme, 'Inspire Inclusion.'
Under the banner of USAID, the conference – hosted by NRSP, led by the All Pakistan Women Universities Consortium (APWUC), and composed of 18 women's universities from Pakistan – brought together approximately 250 participants.
This diverse assembly included representatives from U.S. Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs), high-level Pakistani government officials, international donors, private sector entities, and civic organizations. The conference aimed to resolve local development challenges by applying localized research and approaches, aligning with the “Green Alliance” framework.
At the closing ceremony, U.S. Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Andrew Schofer said, "May our shared commitment to 'Inspire Inclusion' propel us toward a future where the contributions of each individual, community, and partner are duly recognized and celebrated."
Throughout the event, a series of keynote speeches, interactive workshops, and networking opportunities allowed participants to share insights, forge partnerships, and contribute to a collective effort aimed at creating a more sustainable and inclusive future. As the world faces complex challenges, this event is a testament to the power of partnership and inclusivity, paving the way for transformative solutions. This conference marks a pivotal moment in the global commitment to fostering international collaborations and promoting diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA). Through initiatives like this conference, USAID continues to lead in creating a more inclusive and sustainable future.
