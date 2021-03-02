Global tourism revenue likely to climb back to $4.50 trillion in 2021:Report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Total revenue of global tourism is likely to climb back to $4.50 trillion in 2021, accounting for 77.7 percent of that in 2019, said the Report on World Tourism Economy Trends unveiled in Beijing.

The report was jointly conducted by the World Tourism Cities Federation and the Tourism Research Center of the Chinese academy of Social Sciences, China Daily reported.

The number of trips around the world are expected to reach 9.55 billion in 2021, showing a year-on-year increase of 31.1 percent, according to the report.

Domestic tourism will play a key role in promoting the growth of the world tourism economy, report said.

Though the global epidemic is not entirely under control, experts say the improvements in vaccinations around the world bring optimism.

The number of trips (both domestic and international) around the world dropped by 40.8 percent year-on-year to 7.28 billion in 2020, the report shows.

In the same year, total revenue of global tourism decreased to $2.92 trillion, accounting for 3.6 percent of the global GDP, the lowest level ever since World War II.