Global trade set to grow 8% in 2021 after pandemic shock: WTO

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Global trade is set for a strong but uneven recovery this year after shrinking less than expected during the Covid-19 pandemic shock in 2020, the WTO said Wednesday.

"According to new estimates from the WTO, the volume of world merchandise trade is expected to increase by 8.

0 percent in 2021 after having fallen 5.3 percent in 2020," the World Trade Organization said in a statement.

A year ago, the global trade body had cautioned that world trade could plummet by a third in 2020 due to the pandemic, but had already revised that estimate to an expected 9.2 percent drop.