Open Menu

Global Training For Rehabilitation Strengthening Health System From July 16

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 11, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Global training for rehabilitation strengthening health system from July 16

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Global Rehabilitation Leadership Institute (GRLI) six days academic training will start on July 16 to bring together influential figures in the field of rehabilitation and health systems strengthening, both from Pakistan and around the world.

The second edition of the GRLI is organized by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg school of Public Health, as part of the Learning, Acting, and Building for Rehabilitation in Health Systems (ReLAB-HS) initiative, supported by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), said a news release.

The Primary aim of the training is to enhance leadership capabilities among participants and address the pressing need for accessible and high-quality rehabilitation and assistive technology (AT) services within their respective countries' health systems.

Distinguished local and international speakers and panelists, including Dr. Sania Nishtar, a Member of the Senate of Pakistan, Dr. Alarcos Cieza from the World Health Organization (WHO), and Dr. Cyrus Engineer from Johns Hopkins University, will be featured during the Leadership Institute.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn from renowned faculty members representing various disciplines, including rehabilitation, policy, advocacy, medical education, and health systems.

The training will encompass keynote presentations, panel discussions, lectures, and interactive group activities.

The Leadership Institute aims to produce champions in the fields of rehabilitation and health systems.

Alumni from the program will utilize their leadership training to guide strategic action and drive positive change within their organizations.

Furthermore, the event offers valuable networking opportunities, enabling participants to connect with professionals from diverse backgrounds, exchange ideas, share experiences, and establish meaningful collaborations for future endeavors.

The overall objective of the Leadership Institute is to foster an environment conducive to knowledge exchange and contribute to the realization of a robust and inclusive health system in Pakistan, with a strong emphasis on rehabilitation services.

Dr. Abdulgafoor Bachani, Director of ReLAB-HS, expressed his excitement about hosting the second edition of the Global Rehabilitation Leadership Institute in Pakistan.

He emphasized the importance of bringing together multisectoral stakeholders to learn from one another and develop the necessary leadership skills to strengthen health systems and meet the evolving needs of the population.

Dr. Bachani emphasized the urgency of integrating rehabilitation services into health systems, given the increasing global aging population and the rising number of individuals living with chronic diseases.

The upcoming Global Rehabilitation Leadership Institute promises to provide an enriching platform for participants to acquire valuable knowledge, collaborate, and contribute to building stronger and more comprehensive healthcare systems worldwide.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate World Technology Exchange Education Guide United States July Event From Share

Recent Stories

Private establishments subject to Emiratisation ta ..

Private establishments subject to Emiratisation targets to be expanded in 2024 a ..

41 minutes ago
 Journalist loses job with PTV for asking critical ..

Journalist loses job with PTV for asking critical question to PM

2 hours ago
 Pervaiz Elahi gets bail in money laundering case

Pervaiz Elahi gets bail in money laundering case

2 hours ago
 Emirates Group launches new UAE national talent ac ..

Emirates Group launches new UAE national talent acceleration programmes

2 hours ago
 MBRAH, Tim investment sign agreement to launch MRO ..

MBRAH, Tim investment sign agreement to launch MRO hangar at Dubai South

2 hours ago
 SEC exempts Ruwad projects from 50% of government ..

SEC exempts Ruwad projects from 50% of government department fees

2 hours ago
PM inaugurates first phase of FATA University in P ..

PM inaugurates first phase of FATA University in Peshawar

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs honors distinguished clients in mont ..

Dubai Customs honors distinguished clients in monthly ceremony

3 hours ago
 All New vivo Y36 Launched in Pakistan with Impecca ..

All New vivo Y36 Launched in Pakistan with Impeccable Performance and Cool Desig ..

3 hours ago
 Katrina Kaif honors personal assistant over 20 yea ..

Katrina Kaif honors personal assistant over 20 years dedicated service to her

3 hours ago
 PTI approaches IHC challenging verdict declaring T ..

PTI approaches IHC challenging verdict declaring Toshakhana case valid against I ..

4 hours ago
 Masood Khan urges Pak diaspora to invest in Pakist ..

Masood Khan urges Pak diaspora to invest in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan