ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Launched in June this year from Chinese newspaper People's Daily's global short video contest getting good reception in Pakistan from creative circles with the help of China Cultural Center open for candidates to submit entries till August 15th.

Participants from universities and certain cooperative channels from across the globe had been invited to enter their art work under the theme of "China" to encourage them for exploration of their creative skills through medium of filmmaking.

The contest was aimed at short video creators and enthusiasts from China and abroad, international students at universities, overseas Chinese culture students, foreign companies, Chinese-funded businesses, and overseas Chinese groups with domestic and North American, European, African, Australian, and Asian divisions, an official of China Cultural Center told APP.

He said original content of local creators would be encouraged because any material that was used before or they did not own or had the rights to use would be rejected.

He added that submissions should conform to the theme of the event.

They could contain any language and style however, contestants must add both Chinese and English subtitles to ensure broader circulation.

An award ceremony will take place in Beijing in late September where domestic and foreign winners will be invited to Beijing to receive their prizes and their work will be screened.

There will be 10 individual awards under the categories of most creative, best photography, best editing, best animation design, best visual effects, five awards for most popular, along with awards for outstanding organization.� The committee will award prizes, honorary bonuses and certificates to the winners of the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd prizes and individual awards, and issue honorary certificates to the winners of the outstanding organization and merit awards.

The top videos will be displayed on domestic and international media platforms and will also be played on outdoor advertising screens including movie theater intervals.�The judging committee will be comprised of well-known domestic and foreign directors, film and television industry scholars, professional video agencies and representatives from media organizations.