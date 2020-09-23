Global warning to bring a devastating effect: Speaker of International conference

Director of Global Justice and Professor International Affairs, Yale University, USA, Dr. Thomas W. M. Pogge said the Global warming would bring such a devastating effect that would raise the sea level to dozens of feet high and asked to guess where many of the countries would go

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Director of Global Justice and Professor International Affairs, Yale University, USA, Dr. Thomas W. M. Pogge said the Global warming would bring such a devastating effect that would raise the sea level to dozens of feet high and asked to guess where many of the countries would go.

He expressed these views while addressing the "2nd International Virtual Conference on Global Sustainable Development taking into account Challenges and Solutions 2020" commenced from September 20 here.

At the same, time it will cause flooding, drought, extinction of many plant and animal species, he said adding Europe has been the biggest contributor to pollution.

Professor Pogge warned that cost of averting the problem would be much less than the cost of letting it happen.

As per Oslo Principles countries responsible for an increase in the temperature by generating more and more carbon dioxide have to settle to a decrease in the global temperature by 2.7 degrees Celsius, he said.

He feared the role of super rich for creating problems in adopting alternate energy resources. They are guarding their fossil fuel reserves worth trillions of Dollars, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, MUM, Fairfield, IOWA, USA, Prof. Dr. Ashley Deans said the human beings have to change their behavior. This is very difficult, he admitted.

Individuals have to change because the society is made of individuals. He narrated his ideas about transcendental changes that an individual has to go through. He talked about self control and meditation.

Prof. Dr. Ravindrr Rena from NWU business school North West University South Africa said said five countries in the world has fifty percent wealth in the world while five countries are the poorest in the world.

He talked at length about the devastating effects of pollution, plastic bags on top.

In welcome address, Rector Dadabhoy Institute of Higher Education Karachi Professor Dr. S. Altaf Hussain emphasized upon the importance of sustainability followed by a better sociological, economical or political change. The society as a whole is responsible to see this happening.

As the entire world is passing through a turmoil. For the countries big or small, there is a need to share the consequences as well, he said adding Dr.S. Altaf was confident that the meeting of such stalwarts in their discipline will not enlighten the young students but will also teach a lot to all of us.

Dean Faculty of Business, City University New York, USA, Prof. Jo Ann Rolle cared more about the future of education in the wake of 'Technology ' moving with the speed of light. "Catch me if you can!" Remember the famous song by Muhammad Ali Clay ? She appeared to be more concerned about the world keeping pace with the changes and the to sustain it as well. She talked about transitions from a lower to a higher level. The lady who is seen as one of the top most women in the US was very humane to tell us so much about the changing world.

Prof. Dr. Gobind Hirani reflected more of his research work pertaining to sustainable development.

The presentations of the Conference which are duly recorded are an asset for the students. It has to decipher properly for the consumption of both the students and the academia, he said.

More than 50 Professors, Researchers, Faculty members and Students presented their papers in the conference.