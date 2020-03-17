UrduPoint.com
Globally, 6% Respondents Report Experiencing Sexual Harassment In The Past Year. A Lower Proportion Of Pakistanis (1%) Reported Similarly

Tue 17th March 2020

According to WIN World Survey (an association of survey firms), 6% respondents over the world say that they have experienced sexual harassment in the past year

This is a series of polls being released in honor of International Women’s Day, celebrated on the 8th of March every year.


A sample of 29,368 men and women from 40 countries across the globe was asked, “In the past year, would you say you’ve experienced sexual harassment?”.

6% of the respondents said they have experienced sexual harassment, while 92% said they have not. 2% did not know or did not respond.

