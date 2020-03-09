Globally, only 3 in 5 (62%) respondents opine that gender equality has been achieved in social settings. A similar proportion of Pakistanis believe the same

According to WIN World Survey (an association of Survey Firms), 62% respondents over the world say that gender equality in social settings has definitely or to some extent been achieved in their country

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020) According to WIN World Survey (an association of Survey Firms), 62% respondents over the world say that gender equality in social settings has definitely or to some extent been achieved in their country.

This is a series of polls being released in honor of International Women’s Day, celebrated on the 8th of March every year.



A sample of 29,368 men and women from 40 countries across the globe was asked, “Would you say gender equality has been definitely/to some extent/not really/not at all achieved in your country in social settings?” 62% of respondents in participating countries say that gender equality in social settings has definitely or to some extent been achieved in their country, while 33% say that it has not really, or not at all been achieved.

5% did not know or did not respond. Globally, the net index for gender equality in social settings is 28%.