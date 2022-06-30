GLOF event occurs in Arkari area of Chitral

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :A Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) event occurred on Thursday morning at Arkari valley of Chitral, causing severe flooding in Rabat Gol nullah.

According to the details, hundreds of years old glaciers lying on the mountains of Arkari valley formed a lake which burst and caused flooding.

The GLOF also closed the Arkari Road due to flooding in the valley, but locals helped restore traffic.

No casualties have been reported due to floods in Nala in Arkari, however, the floods have damaged agriculture land orchard of the local people.

The road was temporarily closed due to floods but people of the area restored the road on self-help basis.

The floods have spread panic in the area, as a similar avalanche in the Golain Valley a few years ago wreaked havoc, destroying power plants, roads, shops, water pipelines and land.

Amiruddin, a well-known social activist from Arkari, who is also an eyewitness of the incident, told APP over phone that it was very difficult for a heavy machinery to reach the area as the road was in bad condition.

According to the latest reports, the intensity of the floods had decreased but people were still in a state of distress and if this situation continues, they may relocate to safer places and will migrate to the houses of their relatives which are in safe locality.