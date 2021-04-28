UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GLOF-II Agreement Sign Between GB Planning And Development Deptt And Relevant Line

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 04:55 PM

GLOF-II Agreement sign between GB Planning and Development Deptt and relevant line

GB Planning and Development Department (P&DD) and relevant line departments signed GLOF-II Project implementation Agreement to initiate work on averting Glacial Lake Outburst Floods in Gilgit Baltistan

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :GB Planning and Development Department (P&DD) and relevant line departments signed GLOF-II Project implementation Agreement to initiate work on averting Glacial Lake Outburst Floods in Gilgit Baltistan.

Letter of Agreements (LoAs) were signed between Government of Gilgit Baltistan Planning and Development Department (P&DD) and line departments to initiate work on averting Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs) in 16 districts of the province. The LoAs were signed by Syed Abrar Hussain, additional Chief Secretary GB and representatives of four government departments, namely Forest Wildlife and Environment department, Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries department, Gilgit Baltistan Disaster Management Authority and Gilgit Baltistan Rural Support Porgramme. The objective of the four LoAs is to strengthen coordination between the parties and facilitate the implementation of activities as outlined in the UNDP GLOF-II Project Annual Work Plan 2021.

P&D GB is the lead partner for the project in providing support and coordination activities with respective line departments.

These agreements facilitate the ongoing partnership between the Government of Pakistan and line departments to reinforce coordination and commitments for mitigating risks of GLOFs in Northern Pakistan. The activities to be carried out under the LoA will have significant impact in the form of studies undertaken for risk assessments, capacity building of line departments to mainstream climate change action plans into Disaster Risk Management. The GLOF-II project will also provide technological support in the form of communication, surveillance, IT Equipment, relief and rescue equipment.

The Scaling-up of GLOF Risk Reduction in Northern Pakistan (GLOF-II) project aims to help vulnerable communities of northern Pakistan for effective response, recovery and preparedness to mitigate GLOF risks through early warning systems, enhanced small scale infrastructure and community-based disaster risk management. It also focuses on water efficient and risk-informed farming technologies for the local communities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Water Agriculture Gilgit Baltistan Lead Undp Government Agreement

Recent Stories

FESCO issues shutdown schedule

8 minutes ago

FMs of 6 nations urge 'equity' in COVID-19 vaccine ..

8 minutes ago

Gold prices decrease by Rs700 to Rs103,900 per tol ..

8 minutes ago

Thailand's manufacturing production activity expan ..

12 minutes ago

Experts recommend upto 5 time increase in tax on t ..

12 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.