GLOF-II Agreement sign between GB Planning and Development Deptt and relevant line

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :GB Planning and Development Department (P&DD) and relevant line departments signed GLOF-II Project implementation Agreement to initiate work on averting Glacial Lake Outburst Floods in Gilgit Baltistan.

Letter of Agreements (LoAs) were signed between Government of Gilgit Baltistan Planning and Development Department (P&DD) and line departments to initiate work on averting Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs) in 16 districts of the province. The LoAs were signed by Syed Abrar Hussain, additional Chief Secretary GB and representatives of four government departments, namely Forest Wildlife and Environment department, Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries department, Gilgit Baltistan Disaster Management Authority and Gilgit Baltistan Rural Support Porgramme. The objective of the four LoAs is to strengthen coordination between the parties and facilitate the implementation of activities as outlined in the UNDP GLOF-II Project Annual Work Plan 2021.

P&D GB is the lead partner for the project in providing support and coordination activities with respective line departments.

These agreements facilitate the ongoing partnership between the Government of Pakistan and line departments to reinforce coordination and commitments for mitigating risks of GLOFs in Northern Pakistan. The activities to be carried out under the LoA will have significant impact in the form of studies undertaken for risk assessments, capacity building of line departments to mainstream climate change action plans into Disaster Risk Management. The GLOF-II project will also provide technological support in the form of communication, surveillance, IT Equipment, relief and rescue equipment.

The Scaling-up of GLOF Risk Reduction in Northern Pakistan (GLOF-II) project aims to help vulnerable communities of northern Pakistan for effective response, recovery and preparedness to mitigate GLOF risks through early warning systems, enhanced small scale infrastructure and community-based disaster risk management. It also focuses on water efficient and risk-informed farming technologies for the local communities.