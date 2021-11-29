GLOF-II Project organise 3-day workshop for journalists of Islamabad, GB and KP

A three-day journalists' training was organised by UNDP GLOF-II project in district Hunza, Gilgit Baltistan in November 2021

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :A three-day journalists' training was organised by UNDP GLOF-II project in district Hunza, Gilgit Baltistan in November 2021.

24 journalists from Gilgit Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Federal capital attended the training.

The event kicked off with site visit of Automated Weather Station installed in Shisper Hunza, where participants were briefed about the history of GLOF events and the impact of such events on the communities of Hassanabad valley.

The journalists were apprised on the phenomenon of glacial lake outburst floods and the interventions taken by GLOF-II project in the valley.

Mr. Fateh ullah Khan, Minister for Planning and Development and Information GB graced the event with his presence and gave closing remarks.

He appreciated the project's efforts in bringing the journalists of GB and KP together and in promoting climate related issues of the communities in Northern Pakistan.

The training was conducted by Mr. Aurangzeb Khan, an acclaimed journalist and trainer in the field of climate change reporting.

The training intended to help practicing journalists, and reporters on climate change to best convey scientific data on the subject as well as to identify and counter-argue misinformation that circulates on social media and elsewhere regarding disaster risk management.

He emphasized on the need for ethical journalism and reflective reporting. There was a special focus on setting norms for covering climate induced disasters to promote resilience in communities and to enable them to overcome the adverse impacts of climate change.

A session on ethical photojournalism reinforced the literacy of journalists on basic concepts of climate change, through the lens of development communication, design thinking, democratic governance and empathetic communication.

The training concluded with emphasis on inclusivity of the local communities for which seven members from CBDRMCs established in the project's valleys of Hassanabad and Ghulkin/Hussaini were invited to share their human interest stories and how the project has positively enhanced their understanding on disaster preparedness and recovery as well as the challenges they face.

The training ended on a positive note with positive feedback from the participants on the need for follow-up trainings as media is pivotal in projecting the issues of marginalized communities, who do not have any other platform in raising such issues.