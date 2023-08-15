GLOF-II Project review meeting emphasize climate change resilience, community awareness

A high-level progress review meeting of the GLOF-II Project was held in Gilgit, co-chaired by Mohyudin Ahmed Wani, the Chief Secretary of Gilgit-Baltistan, and Syed Mujtaba Hussain, the Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Climate Change & Environmental Coordination (MoCC&EC)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :A high-level progress review meeting of the GLOF-II Project was held in Gilgit, co-chaired by Mohyudin Ahmed Wani, the Chief Secretary of Gilgit-Baltistan, and Syed Mujtaba Hussain, the Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Climate Change & Environmental Coordination (MoCC&EC).

The meeting focused on discussing the updated progress and future plans of the project in the context of climate change.

Syed Mujtaba Hussain emphasized the importance of the GLOF-II project in the current era of climate change and highlighted the project's role in addressing the growing challenges posed by climate-related hazards.

Abdul Basit briefed the forum on the project's progress, challenges, and the way forward.

He informed that the installation of the Early Warning System in various hazardous locations under the GLOF-II Project has commenced with dedicated teams actively engaged in the field.

Similarly, the construction of Small Scale Flood Mitigation, Repair Maintenance and Renovation of Water Channels, Construction of Community-Based Disaster Risk Management Centers, and Construction of Safe Heavens are underway.

The National Project Director, Syed Mujtaba Hussain commended the progress achieved by the Gilgit-Baltistan team and encouraged them to continue their diligent efforts to realize the project's goals.

He reiterated the significance of maintaining enthusiasm and dedication toward the project's successful execution.

The Chief Secretary appreciated the collaborative efforts and initiatives being taken for building community resilience and awareness. He applauded the concerted initiatives aimed at empowering local communities and fostering awareness about the potential threats of GLOFs.

He emphasized the importance of a well-structured media and communication strategy to ensure widespread visibility and dissemination of information about the project that would significantly enhance mass public awareness and contribute to effective mitigation measures.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to continue collaborating and innovating to address the challenges posed by glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs) and other climate-induced threats.

The GLOF-II project remains dedicated to its mission of ensuring a safer and more prepared future for the communities of Gilgit-Baltistan in the face of changing climatic conditions.