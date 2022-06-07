UrduPoint.com

GLOF-II To Focus Flood Risk Reduction Activities In 24 NA Valleys

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 07, 2022 | 05:40 PM

GLOF-II to focus flood risk reduction activities in 24 NA valleys

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :The second phase of Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF-II) project will focus on ensuring flood risk reduction activities in 24 valleys of northern areas particularly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.

The rising temperatures all over the world has casted serious impacts on Pakistan and South Asia region which has increased the risk of GLOF events in the country, an official of Climate Change Ministry told APP.

He said the areas targeted for the project included eight valleys of Khyber Pakhtukhwa (KP) and 16 valleys of Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

The GLOF-II project activities included establishment of Early Warning System, installation of 51 Automatic Weather Stations, 153 Rain Gauges (tipping bucket), 63 Water Discharge Gauges, 77 River Water Level Gauges, 63 Lake Water Level Gauges and 48 Warning Posts.

He informed that the Ministry of Climate Change was implementing GLOF related Projects (GLOF-I & II) where the GLOF-I was related to reduction on the risks of Glacial Lake Outburst Flood in Northern Areas of Pakistan.

"In this context vulnerability risk assessment with respect to communities in one district each in GB and KP had been done", he mentioned while claiming the first phase of the project being executed .

The official mentioned that to understand the dynamics of glaciers, WAPDA had established Glacier Monitoring Research Centre (GMRC) in 2012 by upgrading the already existing Pakistan Snow and Ice Hydrology Project (PSIHP) in the wake of Climate Change and its impacts on the country's Glaciers in Upper Indus Basin (UIB).

The GMRC purpose is to conduct monitoring activities through available resources in the field of climate change and global warming for informed decisions to develop water resources.

The Centre was collecting data from 11 Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) Network in UIB. "As per GMRC's preliminary observations, the glaciers in Pakistan's northern mountain ranges show tendency of rapid melting due to rising temperature. However, detailed studies are needed to know the actual health of glaciers", the official said.

He added that apart from that a joint study conducted by Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) and Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in 2015 that revealed a total of 3,044 glacial lakes out of which 13 exist in the GB and KP and 33 of these lakes were identified to be prone to GLOF.

"It is further highlighted that rise in temperatures in coming years may cause the development of new glacial lakes and expansion of existing lakes in the glaciated area of UIB, which may enhance the frequency and severity of GLOF event", he added.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snow Flood Water WAPDA Agriculture Gilgit Baltistan May 2015 Event All From Asia

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet decides to restore weekly offs on ..

Federal cabinet decides to restore weekly offs on Saturdays

34 minutes ago
 Dr Mudussar Nawaz successfully defended his PhD th ..

Dr Mudussar Nawaz successfully defended his PhD thesis seminar on Ovum Pick-up & ..

55 minutes ago
 Cities witness up to 16 hours electricity load-she ..

Cities witness up to 16 hours electricity load-shedding

57 minutes ago
 Trying to figure out everything about the new HUAW ..

Trying to figure out everything about the new HUAWEI nova 9? Here are all the qu ..

1 hour ago
 Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his ..

Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his birthplace Multan

2 hours ago
 Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for ..

Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for 4 consecutive years at Pakist ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.