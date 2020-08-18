- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- GLOF-II to install 50 glacial stations, 4,000 discharge monitors; provide funds to 24 vulnerable val ..
GLOF-II To Install 50 Glacial Stations, 4,000 Discharge Monitors; Provide Funds To 24 Vulnerable Valleys: Amin
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 07:57 PM
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Tuesday said the Ministry of Climate Change under the glacial lake outburst flood second phase (GLOF-II) project was going to install glacial stations, discharge monitors and community funds in the vulnerable valleys
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Tuesday said the Ministry of Climate Change under the glacial lake outburst flood second phase (GLOF-II) project was going to install glacial stations, discharge monitors and community funds in the vulnerable valleys.
In a tweet, the SAPM said Climate Change induced glacial melt was now a common occurrence in Gilgit Baltistan Himalaya mountain range of Pakistan. The Ministry's GLOF-II project was installing 50 glacial stations, 4000 river discharge monitors, community funds in 24 vulnerable valleys to adapt to this clear and present danger.