GLOF-II To Install 50 Glacial Stations, 4,000 Discharge Monitors; Provide Funds To 24 Vulnerable Valleys: Amin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 07:57 PM

GLOF-II to install 50 glacial stations, 4,000 discharge monitors; provide funds to 24 vulnerable valleys: Amin

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Tuesday said the Ministry of Climate Change under the glacial lake outburst flood second phase (GLOF-II) project was going to install glacial stations, discharge monitors and community funds in the vulnerable valleys

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Tuesday said the Ministry of Climate Change under the glacial lake outburst flood second phase (GLOF-II) project was going to install glacial stations, discharge monitors and community funds in the vulnerable valleys.

In a tweet, the SAPM said Climate Change induced glacial melt was now a common occurrence in Gilgit Baltistan Himalaya mountain range of Pakistan. The Ministry's GLOF-II project was installing 50 glacial stations, 4000 river discharge monitors, community funds in 24 vulnerable valleys to adapt to this clear and present danger.

