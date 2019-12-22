UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gloomy Situation Continues To Prevail In IOK On 140th Day

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 12:10 PM

Gloomy situation continues to prevail in IOK on 140th day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :The night temperatures across Kashmir Valley and in Ladakh dropped to freezing levels amid the gloomy situation continues to prevail particularly in the Kashmir Valley and parts of Jammu region on 140th consecutive day of curfew in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service people continue to suffer immensely due to unrelenting military siege and lock-down. Restrictions under Section 144 remain in place while prepaid mobile phone, text messaging and internet services continue to be snapped.

Start ups have become one of the worst casualties of the Internet blockade in Kashmir. The ban on Internet has dealt a severe blow to the small ventures employing hundreds of people.

The Internet ban has also impacted the courier services as online tracking of the courier has come to a halt. The courier service providers face the problem of contacting their customers as most of them have provided their pre-paid mobile numbers for contacting them, which is blocked in Kashmir by the Indian government.

The smart phone business has been also crippled due to the Internet suspension. According to the mobile dealers, the sales have come down by 90 per cent.

Meanwhile, leading US Democratic presidential aspirants – Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren – and two other US lawmakers, including senator Kamala Harris, have come out in support of Indian-American Congresswoman, Pramila Jayapal after Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar cancelled his meeting with a Congressional committee as Jayapal was invited to be a part of that group. Senators Sanders, Warren and other lawmakers tweeted to express their support for Jayapal, accusing Jaishankar and India of trying to silence the voice of a US lawmaker.

Indian police arrested Farooq Ahmad and Muhammad Sultan, the two brothers of Hurriyat leader, Molvi Bashir Ahmad and raided his sister's house and beat up the family members.

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir Internet Police Business Mobile Jammu Family Media Government

Recent Stories

Etihad, Kuwait airways launch new codeshare partne ..

59 seconds ago

BNY Mellon opens new office at Abu Dhabi Global Ma ..

16 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 22, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Five-Star Nadal reigns supreme in Abu Dhabi

10 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends closing ceremony of Sharjah ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.