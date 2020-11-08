UrduPoint.com
Glorious Life Of Holy Prophet (PBUH) Beacon Of Light For Entire Humanity

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 12:10 AM

Glorious life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) beacon of light for entire humanity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :The glorious life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is beacon of light for the entire humanity.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan (Niazi) Additional Secretary Malik Shahbaz Ahmad said this while addressing a press conference here on Saturday.

JUP (Niazi) leaders strongly condemned the publication of blasphemous caricatures in France.

They said that all types of relations with France should be boycotted. Those committing such nefarious and shameful actions would perish, they added.

They further said that Muslims can sacrifice everything in the love of their beloved Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

