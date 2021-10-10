UrduPoint.com

Glorious Life Of Holy Prophet (PBUH) Beacon Of Light For Mankind

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 12:20 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Commissioner Lahore Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman has said that the sacred and glorious life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is beacon of light for humanity.

He was addressing the participants of Husn-e-Qirat competition held at Town Hall on Saturday.

He said, "Durood Pak is a great blessing of Allah Almighty for Muslims." He said that as per the direction of Punjab government more programmes would be organized to mark 'Ashra'Rehmatul-lil-Alameen (Peace Be Upon Him) in a befitting manner.

Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman extended Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) greetings to the participants of the competition besides distributing shields among the winners of the competition.

