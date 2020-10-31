Glorious Rawalpindi project to be re-launched

Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab for Tourism and Chairman Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi, Asif Mehmood on Saturday said the city would be made beautiful under Glorious Rawalpindi project

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab for Tourism and Chairman Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi, Asif Mehmood on Saturday said the city would be made beautiful under Glorious Rawalpindi project.

He expressed these views during a meeting with President, Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), Mohammad Nasir Mirza.

The vice president and other members of the RCCI were present on the occasion.

The chairman PHA issued instructions to expedite process of beautifying the city, uplifting of all highways and adopt uniform policy of billboards in collaboration with the traders during the meeting.

The RCCI and PHA showed their commitment that they would jointly re-launch the Glorious Rawalpindi project, which was slow down due to Coronavirus.

Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Murtaza assured his full support to make the Glorious Rawalpindi project a success.