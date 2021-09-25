UrduPoint.com

Glorious Rwp Meeting Decides Steps To Renovate Historical Sites, Eliminate Encroachments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 06:40 PM

Glorious Rwp meeting decides steps to renovate historical sites, eliminate encroachments

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District Administration and all the departments concerned on Saturday decided to take solid steps for the betterment and beautification of the city, to renovate historical sites and eliminate encroachments from city areas.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab and Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi Asif Mahmood here on Saturday at the Deputy Commissioner's Office Rawalpindi regarding the Glorious Rawalpindi project.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi, members of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and senior officers of other departments concerned.

Director Horticulture briefed the meeting about steps taken by PHA under glorious Rawalpindi project.

The participants appreciated the steps taken by PHA and paid tributes to the efforts of Advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab.

The meeting also discussed other steps to be taken to enhance the beauty of the city under the Glorious Rawalpindi project.

All the departments concerned reiterated commitment to extend all possible support to make the project a success.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Rawalpindi Chamber Commerce All From

Recent Stories

Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the ..

Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the spoils

7 hours ago
 No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Ga ..

No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Garcia

7 hours ago
 US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminisc ..

US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminiscent of Cold War - Lavrov

7 hours ago
 Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop ..

Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop after Maldini magic

7 hours ago
 Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive I ..

Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive Iran nuclear deal

7 hours ago
 EU Provides No Facts on Russia's Alleged Cyberatta ..

EU Provides No Facts on Russia's Alleged Cyberattacks - Lavrov

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.