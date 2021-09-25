Glorious Rwp meeting decides steps to renovate historical sites, eliminate encroachments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District Administration and all the departments concerned on Saturday decided to take solid steps for the betterment and beautification of the city, to renovate historical sites and eliminate encroachments from city areas.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab and Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi Asif Mahmood here on Saturday at the Deputy Commissioner's Office Rawalpindi regarding the Glorious Rawalpindi project.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi, members of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and senior officers of other departments concerned.

Director Horticulture briefed the meeting about steps taken by PHA under glorious Rawalpindi project.

The participants appreciated the steps taken by PHA and paid tributes to the efforts of Advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab.

The meeting also discussed other steps to be taken to enhance the beauty of the city under the Glorious Rawalpindi project.

All the departments concerned reiterated commitment to extend all possible support to make the project a success.