Glorious teachings of last Prophet (PBUH) elevate humanity in real sense : Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that following the glorious teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) elevates humanity in real sense.

He said this while addressing Mashaikh and Ulema convention at a local hotel on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that following the glorious teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) elevates humanity in real sense.

He said this while addressing Mashaikh and Ulema convention at a local hotel on Monday.

He said that overcoming different types of fears was essential for growth of a person.

The PTI Chairman said for him deviating from right path was a sin.

Imran said, "Faith changes the wrong thinking of a person and shows him right direction." He said that developed countries were more close to the principles of welfare state which was the reason of their success.

He said, "The Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) established first welfare state and all the Prophets of the Allah Almighty taught the difference between right and wrong." He said PTI government formed the Rehmatul-Lil-Aalameen (PBUH) Authority for educating youth about the Seerat-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) and for their best character building.

He asked the Ulema to play their role in educating youth about the sacred life of the last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

He said that 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal would be celebrated with religious reverence and in a befitting manner.