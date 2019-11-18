UrduPoint.com
Glory Of Edwards College To Be Retained: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman here on Monday said that our purpose was to retain parents and students interest and glory of Edwards College Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman here on Monday said that our purpose was to retain parents and students interest and glory of Edwards College Peshawar.

He expressed these views while chairing a Board of Governors meeting of the Edwards College Peshawar at Governor House.

It was decided in a meeting to constitute a three member committee under the chair of pro-vice Chancellor Peshawar University to look into the status of progress of 10 years development plan of Edward College and submit its report within 10 days in the next BoG meeting.

The board decided to constitute another committee comprising Higher Education, Law, Establishment and Finance department to review the rules and regulations, administrative & legal structure and Act of the Edwards colleges.

The board also decided to make ensure the spirit and decision of Peshawar High Court in making rules,steps and amendment in the act if required.

The Governor also directed official concerned to study all documents thoroughly before putting in BoG meeting for approval.

The meeting was attended by the principle secretary to Governor Nizam-ud-Din, Principle Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, Additional Secretary Higher education Department, Additional Secretary Finance, representative of Edward College and other members.

