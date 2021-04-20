Gloves factory gutted

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :The valuables in a gloves factory were reduced to ashes in Ghulam Muhammad Abad police limits on Tuesday.

The Rescue 1122 spokesman said the fire erupted in a gloves factory at 143-C Ghulam Muhammad Abad due to unknown reason.

The fire engulfed the complete three-storey building of the factory.On information, fire fighting vehiclesof Rescue 1122 extinguished the fire. However, no loss of life was report in the incident.