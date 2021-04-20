UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gloves Factory Gutted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 04:10 PM

Gloves factory gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :The valuables in a gloves factory were reduced to ashes in Ghulam Muhammad Abad police limits on Tuesday.

The Rescue 1122 spokesman said the fire erupted in a gloves factory at 143-C Ghulam Muhammad Abad due to unknown reason.

The fire engulfed the complete three-storey building of the factory.On information, fire fighting vehiclesof Rescue 1122 extinguished the fire. However, no loss of life was report in the incident.

Related Topics

Fire Police Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Saeed Hareb: Events spread out across several days ..

16 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat raises voice for payment of royaltie ..

22 minutes ago

Govt. committed to provide maximum relief to peopl ..

7 minutes ago

Diplomat Believes Russian Embassy in Tripoli Will ..

7 minutes ago

Eight hospitals outsourced, 110,000 residents bene ..

7 minutes ago

Afridi, Envoy vow to take Pakistan, Saudi friendsh ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.