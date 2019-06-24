Gloves factory gutted in Faisalabad `

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) : A gloves factory was reduced to ashes in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station on Monday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that Super Gloves Industries, situated at C-Block Rasheed Abad caught fire due to short-circuiting.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious material in the factory.

The Rescue-1122 fire-fighters rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.