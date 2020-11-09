UrduPoint.com
Glowing Tribute Paid Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 08:27 PM

Seeking knowledge and continuity of practice are the basic ideas of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the thinker of Pakistan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Seeking knowledge and continuity of practice are the basic ideas of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the thinker of Pakistan.

The development and prosperity is possible only by working tirelessly, said Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali as the chief guest at a function organized by Nazariya Pakistan Forum at Nazariya Pakistan hall on Iqbal day on Monday.

President Nazariya Pakistan Forum Mian Abdul Waheed, General Secretary Arshad Qasmi, Sahibzada Zahid Mahmood Qasmi, Maulana Riaz Kharal, Dr Iftikhar Naqvi, Haji Muhammad Abid, Prof. Riaz Ahmad Qadri, Mian Rifat Qadri, Prof. Rana Munawar, a large number of teachers and students were present on the occasion.

Addressing the function, the DC said the country could make progress rapidly by following the philosophy of poet of the east.

This is Iqbal's dream which has to be fulfilled through hardworking day and night, he said, adding that every poem of Allama Muhammad Iqbal highlighted his intellectual and constructive quest.

He said that Allama Iqbal was a great benefactor of the Muslims of sub-continent who dreamed of a separate homeland for Muslims.

Sahibzada Zahid Mahmood Qasmi said that Iqbal was the bearer of the universal message of islam.

He said the essence of Iqbal was the message of Iqbal and unity of Muslims was in the message of Iqbal.

President Ideology Pakistan Forum said that the purpose of celebrating Iqbal day was to acquaint the new generation with Iqbal's message.

He said that Iqbal had termed the youth as Shaheen who need to follow the golden principles taught by Iqbal.

Other speakers also highlighted the philosophy of Allama Iqbal's struggle.

During the function, students of various government and private schools discussed the life of Allama Iqbal.

