Glowing Tribute Paid To 1965's War Heroes At Pakistan Embassy, Ankara

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 04:28 PM

The embassy of Pakistan in Ankara, Turkey, organized an event marking the Defence Day of Pakistan where glowing tribute was paid to the martyrs of 1965 war

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :The embassy of Pakistan in Ankara, Turkey, organized an event marking the Defence Day of Pakistan where glowing tribute was paid to the martyrs of 1965 war.

Ambassador to Turkey, Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi, highlighted the significance of September 6, 1965 in the history of Pakistan, where the valiant armed forces and the entire nation stood united to thwart the nefarious designs of the enemy.

"We pay homage to our Shuhada and Ghazis who stood steadfast in the face of heavy odds to defeat an adversary which had numerical and technological advantage," he said.

Acting Defence Attach� Capt (PN) Mazhar Bashir read out messages of the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan and paid tribute to the armed forces and the resilient Pakistani nation for their immense sacrifices, said a message received here from Ankara on Monday.

Referring to the growing Indian atrocities in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, (IIOJK) the Pakistani leadership in their messages reaffirmed the pledge to continue to support the people of IIOJK in their struggle till realization of their right to self-determination in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

